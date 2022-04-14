lenda on chain (LENDA) Information

Lenda is an AI-driven project born from a solo developer's vision during a hackathon, evolving into a tool that analyzes on-chain movements within the Solana ecosystem. Initially conceived as a Lending Agent to predict optimal uses for stablecoins in DeFi, Lenda has since pivoted to offer insights into tokens and NFTs, enhancing DeFi and NFT interactions with AI capabilities. She is integrated into Kiwi bot recently on Solana, and soon to be used by Choizzy.io, which is aiming to become a leading mobile dApp on @solanamobile, specifically the Seeker phone when it's released, which will be providing users with a smarter, more accessible way to engage with blockchain technology.