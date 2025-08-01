Lendle Price (LEND)
Lendle (LEND) is currently trading at 0.01265418 USD with a market cap of $ 493.41K USD. LEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LEND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LEND price information.
During today, the price change of Lendle to USD was $ -0.00073058948965042.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lendle to USD was $ +0.0055604074.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lendle to USD was $ +0.0029551053.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lendle to USD was $ -0.000558515454441984.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00073058948965042
|-5.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0055604074
|+43.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0029551053
|+23.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000558515454441984
|-4.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lendle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-5.45%
+12.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lendle is committed to redefine lending and borrowing experiences on the Mantle Network. This project stands out as an innovation-driven, decentralized, and non-custodial liquidity market, driven by a core mission to bring fresh innovation and decentralisation to the lending and borrowing landscape. Founded in August 2023, the project's unique features will include expanded lending opportunities, isolated and undercollateralized lending and an enhanced token lock mechanisms with revenue share. With a V1 recently launched and recipients of a Mantle Foundation Builders Grant to design and implement new lending markets' features, Lendle is committed to be the #1 lending market on Mantle. Currently, the $LEND token can be bought and sold on Decentralized Exchances on Mantle. $LEND holders are able to stake their $LEND on Lendle to receive protocol fees in bluechips like ETH, BTC, USDC, USDT and MNT. If you lock your tokens, you also receive the penalty fees from early unlockers. While we keep developping the protocol, some utilities might be added/changed. Stay updated through our docs and socials.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
