Lenny Price (LENNY)
Lenny (LENNY) is currently trading at 0.00013769 USD with a market cap of $ 133.34K USD. LENNY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LENNY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LENNY price information.
During today, the price change of Lenny to USD was $ -0.000176135444968144.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lenny to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lenny to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lenny to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000176135444968144
|-56.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lenny: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.43%
-56.12%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
its a Meme token and beta to Troll The "Lenny face is a text-based emoticon, ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°), used to convey a range of emotions, particularly mischief, sexual innuendo, or a hidden meaning. It's often employed in online discussions to add a playful or suggestive tone to a message, or sometimes even to spam threads, according to Wikipedia. The symbol is visually interpreted as a face with two eyes (small circles), a nose (squiggly line), and a mouth (curved line).
Understanding the tokenomics of Lenny (LENNY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LENNY token's extensive tokenomics now!
