Levana Well-funded Perps is a protocol for perpetual swaps, which are leveraged trading contracts. It aims to manage risk and provide benefits to both traders and liquidity providers.
For traders, Levana's solution is to make all positions "well-funded," meaning that the maximum profit for each position is locked in advance. This eliminates the possibility of bad debt and insolvency, providing greater security.
Liquidity providers, on the other hand, receive a yield for taking on the risk of market instability. They supply funds that act as collateral, and in return, they earn a fee with a risk premium.
The protocol addresses the issues with existing perpetual swap models, such as the virtual AMM. These models rely on complex mechanisms to maintain price stability, but they have limitations and can be risky in volatile markets.
By separating different trading pairs and creating a decentralized market for liquidity, Levana reduces the risk of contagion between different markets. This also makes it easier to expand to other blockchain networks.
Overall, Levana's perpetual swaps protocol offers a reliable and secure platform for traders and liquidity providers. It ensures fair settlement, minimizes risks, and allows for the development of additional financial protocols on top of tokenized positions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Levana (LVN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LVN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LVN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
