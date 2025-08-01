Level Price (LVL)
Level (LVL) is currently trading at 0.01133712 USD with a market cap of $ 197.36K USD. LVL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LVL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LVL price information.
During today, the price change of Level to USD was $ -0.00034898138417087.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Level to USD was $ -0.0017855771.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Level to USD was $ -0.0061977042.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Level to USD was $ -0.014311355002041485.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00034898138417087
|-2.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017855771
|-15.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0061977042
|-54.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.014311355002041485
|-55.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Level: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-2.98%
-8.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Level Finance is a decentralized perpetual exchange on the BNB Chain focused on delivering highly effective risk management along with first of a kind liquidity solution using original code designed from the ground up. Level's architecture facilitates direct market access to programmatic pools of liquidity, enabling capital-efficient hedging with near-zero market impact for traders looking to protect their gains while seamlessly creating a yield-bearing instrument for asset owners looking to earn passive income on their crypto holdings.
Understanding the tokenomics of Level (LVL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
|1 LVL to VND
₫298.3363128
|1 LVL to AUD
A$0.017572536
|1 LVL to GBP
￡0.00850284
|1 LVL to EUR
€0.0098632944
|1 LVL to USD
$0.01133712
|1 LVL to MYR
RM0.0484095024
|1 LVL to TRY
₺0.4609672992
|1 LVL to JPY
¥1.700568
|1 LVL to ARS
ARS$15.5515809888
|1 LVL to RUB
₽0.9198939168
|1 LVL to INR
₹0.9922247424
|1 LVL to IDR
Rp185.8543964928
|1 LVL to KRW
₩15.9005375424
|1 LVL to PHP
₱0.66038724
|1 LVL to EGP
￡E.0.5513241456
|1 LVL to BRL
R$0.0633745008
|1 LVL to CAD
C$0.0156452256
|1 LVL to BDT
৳1.3851693216
|1 LVL to NGN
₦17.3615521968
|1 LVL to UAH
₴0.4726445328
|1 LVL to VES
Bs1.39446576
|1 LVL to CLP
$11.03101776
|1 LVL to PKR
Rs3.2143002624
|1 LVL to KZT
₸6.1647857424
|1 LVL to THB
฿0.3725377632
|1 LVL to TWD
NT$0.3392066304
|1 LVL to AED
د.إ0.0416072304
|1 LVL to CHF
Fr0.0091830672
|1 LVL to HKD
HK$0.0888830208
|1 LVL to MAD
.د.م0.1033945344
|1 LVL to MXN
$0.2149517952
|1 LVL to PLN
zł0.0425142
|1 LVL to RON
лв0.0503368128
|1 LVL to SEK
kr0.1113305184
|1 LVL to BGN
лв0.0193864752
|1 LVL to HUF
Ft3.9723001056
|1 LVL to CZK
Kč0.2442015648
|1 LVL to KWD
د.ك0.00346915872
|1 LVL to ILS
₪0.0386595792