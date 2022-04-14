Level Governance (LGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Level Governance (LGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Level Governance (LGO) Information Level Finance is a decentralized perpetual exchange on the BNB Chain focused on delivering highly effective risk management along with first of a kind liquidity solution using original code designed from the ground up. Level's architecture facilitates direct market access to programmatic pools of liquidity, enabling capital-efficient hedging with near-zero market impact for traders looking to protect their gains while seamlessly creating a yield-bearing instrument for asset owners looking to earn passive income on their crypto holdings. Official Website: https://level.finance/ Buy LGO Now!

Level Governance (LGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Level Governance (LGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00K $ 1.00K $ 1.00K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.19M $ 85.19M $ 85.19M All-Time High: $ 488,002 $ 488,002 $ 488,002 All-Time Low: $ 14,478.06 $ 14,478.06 $ 14,478.06 Current Price: $ 85,186 $ 85,186 $ 85,186

Level Governance (LGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Level Governance (LGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LGO's tokenomics, explore LGO token's live price!

