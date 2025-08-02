Leverage WBTC Price (XWBTC)
Leverage WBTC (XWBTC) is currently trading at 2.49 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XWBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XWBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XWBTC price information.
During today, the price change of Leverage WBTC to USD was $ -0.073353068345206.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Leverage WBTC to USD was $ +0.1766881590.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Leverage WBTC to USD was $ +0.2744883870.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Leverage WBTC to USD was $ +0.425559026538194.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.073353068345206
|-2.85%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1766881590
|+7.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2744883870
|+11.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.425559026538194
|+20.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Leverage WBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-2.85%
+0.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
btcUSD offers the perfectly pegged, zero-beta USD stablecoin-with-awesome-yields experience that f(x) users love, while xWBTC brings the expected leverage long BTC excitement. With the added bonus that since btcUSD kicks in at a 120% collateral ratio, xWBTC’s effective leverage ratio can get up to 5.6x leverage! The key difference with WBTC is that, since it has no built-in yield, xWBTC holders pay a competitive funding rate for the leveraged price exposure. As with all other f tokens, holding btcUSD is free, and farming with it in the stability pool is lucrative. The funding rate of xWBTC will simply track the borrowing rate of crvUSD against WBTC. Revenue is treated in the same way as any other reserve yield in f(x); it is divided evenly between the stability pool and the protocol (as revenue). WBTC flowing to the protocol is further subdivided, with 75% being paid to veFXN holders and 25% to the protocol treasury.
