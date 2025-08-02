What is Leveraged CVX (XCVX)

f(x) splits CVX into a mix of 0-volatility “floating stablecoins” cvxUSD and high-volatility “leveraged” tokens xCVX. Users can supply CVX to mint either one. cvxUSD is a stablecoin based on CVX that allows users to earn the native staking yield from Convex Finance. Users can stake cvxUSD to stability pools to earn CVX staking yield while remaining pegged to the dollar. On the volatility side, like what f(x) did, xCVX offers up to 3x leverage on CVX with no funding costs or liquidation risk.

