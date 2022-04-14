Leveraged CVX (XCVX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Leveraged CVX (XCVX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Leveraged CVX (XCVX) Information f(x) splits CVX into a mix of 0-volatility “floating stablecoins” cvxUSD and high-volatility “leveraged” tokens xCVX. Users can supply CVX to mint either one. cvxUSD is a stablecoin based on CVX that allows users to earn the native staking yield from Convex Finance. Users can stake cvxUSD to stability pools to earn CVX staking yield while remaining pegged to the dollar. On the volatility side, like what f(x) did, xCVX offers up to 3x leverage on CVX with no funding costs or liquidation risk. Official Website: https://fx.aladdin.club/assets/ Buy XCVX Now!

Leveraged CVX (XCVX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Leveraged CVX (XCVX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.27M $ 1.27M $ 1.27M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.01M $ 2.01M $ 2.01M All-Time High: $ 3.73 $ 3.73 $ 3.73 All-Time Low: $ 0.48139 $ 0.48139 $ 0.48139 Current Price: $ 1.59 $ 1.59 $ 1.59 Learn more about Leveraged CVX (XCVX) price

Leveraged CVX (XCVX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Leveraged CVX (XCVX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCVX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCVX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCVX's tokenomics, explore XCVX token's live price!

