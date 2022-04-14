Leveraged eETH (XEETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Leveraged eETH (XEETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Leveraged eETH (XEETH) Information The xeETH token, also called leveraged eETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long eETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and 0 funding fee (and in extreme cases, xETH minters can earn fees). It’s a token to amplify your gains on a long-term bet on ETH price growth. rUSD is a stablecoin that uses the same mechanism as fxUSD, but with its reserve comprised of only ETH Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRT), starting with Ether.fi’s eETH. Hence, xeETH was born. Official Website: https://fx.aladdin.club/earn/ Buy XEETH Now!

Leveraged eETH (XEETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 954.38K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.03M
All-Time High: $ 1.74
All-Time Low: $ 0.158062
Current Price: $ 1.077

Leveraged eETH (XEETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Leveraged eETH (XEETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XEETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XEETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XEETH's tokenomics, explore XEETH token's live price!

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

