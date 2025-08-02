Leveraged ezETH Price (XEZETH)
Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH) is currently trading at 0.769966 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XEZETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XEZETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XEZETH price information.
During today, the price change of Leveraged ezETH to USD was $ -0.0606225118492682.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Leveraged ezETH to USD was $ +0.7953001912.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Leveraged ezETH to USD was $ +0.8093883361.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Leveraged ezETH to USD was $ +0.52639476443213972.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0606225118492682
|-7.30%
|30 Days
|$ +0.7953001912
|+103.29%
|60 Days
|$ +0.8093883361
|+105.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.52639476443213972
|+216.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Leveraged ezETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.77%
-7.30%
-1.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The xezETH token, also called leveraged ezETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long ezETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and 0 funding fee (and in extreme cases, xezETH minters can earn fees). It’s a token to amplify your gains on a long-term bet on ETH price growth. rUSD is a stablecoin that uses the same mechanism as fxUSD, but with its reserve comprised of only ETH Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRT), starting with Renzo's ezETH. Hence, xezETH was born.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XEZETH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XEZETH to VND
₫20,261.65529
|1 XEZETH to AUD
A$1.18574764
|1 XEZETH to GBP
￡0.5774745
|1 XEZETH to EUR
€0.66217076
|1 XEZETH to USD
$0.769966
|1 XEZETH to MYR
RM3.28775482
|1 XEZETH to TRY
₺31.2991179
|1 XEZETH to JPY
¥113.185002
|1 XEZETH to ARS
ARS$1,048.99397874
|1 XEZETH to RUB
₽61.60497966
|1 XEZETH to INR
₹67.09483724
|1 XEZETH to IDR
Rp12,622.39142304
|1 XEZETH to KRW
₩1,069.39037808
|1 XEZETH to PHP
₱44.45783684
|1 XEZETH to EGP
￡E.37.46654556
|1 XEZETH to BRL
R$4.25791198
|1 XEZETH to CAD
C$1.05485342
|1 XEZETH to BDT
৳94.0898452
|1 XEZETH to NGN
₦1,179.11823274
|1 XEZETH to UAH
₴32.16917948
|1 XEZETH to VES
Bs94.705818
|1 XEZETH to CLP
$746.097054
|1 XEZETH to PKR
Rs218.42395488
|1 XEZETH to KZT
₸417.77585194
|1 XEZETH to THB
฿25.03929432
|1 XEZETH to TWD
NT$22.9064885
|1 XEZETH to AED
د.إ2.82577522
|1 XEZETH to CHF
Fr0.6159728
|1 XEZETH to HKD
HK$6.03653344
|1 XEZETH to MAD
.د.م7.0451889
|1 XEZETH to MXN
$14.54465774
|1 XEZETH to PLN
zł2.84117454
|1 XEZETH to RON
лв3.38015074
|1 XEZETH to SEK
kr7.45327088
|1 XEZETH to BGN
лв1.30124254
|1 XEZETH to HUF
Ft265.4072802
|1 XEZETH to CZK
Kč16.38487648
|1 XEZETH to KWD
د.ك0.23483963
|1 XEZETH to ILS
₪2.62558406