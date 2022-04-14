Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH) Information The xezETH token, also called leveraged ezETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long ezETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and 0 funding fee (and in extreme cases, xezETH minters can earn fees). It’s a token to amplify your gains on a long-term bet on ETH price growth. rUSD is a stablecoin that uses the same mechanism as fxUSD, but with its reserve comprised of only ETH Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRT), starting with Renzo's ezETH. Hence, xezETH was born. Official Website: https://fx.aladdin.club/earn/ Buy XEZETH Now!

Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 197.26K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 141.56K
All-Time High: $ 0.879282
All-Time Low: $ 0.167469
Current Price: $ 0.7176

Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Leveraged ezETH (XEZETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XEZETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XEZETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XEZETH's tokenomics, explore XEZETH token's live price!

XEZETH Price Prediction
Want to know where XEZETH might be heading? Our XEZETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

