What is Leveraged frxETH (XFRXETH)

The xfrxETH token, also called leveraged frxETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long frxETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and 0 funding fee (and in extreme cases, xETH minters can earn fees). It’s a token to amplify your gains on a long-term bet on ETH price growth. As the price of the reserve token varies, so too does the amount of base token a user may redeem for each of the stable and volatile tokens. The stable token is held fixed at a USD value of $1, so as the price of stETH in the reserve rises, the volatile token price rises at a multiple rate of stETH. Based on the performance of xETH, this multiple generally varies between 1.5x — 4x though though it can rise as high as 4.3X before the protocol responds to limit it.

Leveraged frxETH (XFRXETH) Resource Official Website

Leveraged frxETH (XFRXETH) Tokenomics

