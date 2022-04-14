Leveraged stETH (XSTETH) Tokenomics
Leveraged stETH (XSTETH) Information
xstETH token, also called leveraged stETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long stETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and a 0 funding fee. To create a stable-leverage pair, f(x) holds a reserve of some base token. To start, let’s consider stETH. Minted against that stETH reserve are two types of derivative tokens; one stable, and one volatile(xstETH). At all times, the total market cap of the two derivative tokens is held equal to the value of the reserve, and any derivative token can be redeemed at any time for its share of the reserve base token. The volatile token price rises at a multiple rate of stETH. Based on the performance of xETH, this multiple generally varies between 1.5x- 4x, though it can rise as high as 4.3X before the protocol responds to limit it.
Leveraged stETH (XSTETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Leveraged stETH (XSTETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Leveraged stETH (XSTETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Leveraged stETH (XSTETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XSTETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XSTETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XSTETH's tokenomics, explore XSTETH token's live price!
XSTETH Price Prediction
Want to know where XSTETH might be heading? Our XSTETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.