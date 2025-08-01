What is Leverj Gluon (L2)

Leverj decentralizes the most desirable features of derivatives trading by implementing them in cryptocurrencies and eliminating points of friction. With a tight focus on derivatives trading and the supporting ecosystem, Leverj has taken the approach of defining the product first. We have built a functioning exchange with a usable UI (user interface), decentralized identity, and provable audit. We plan to decentralize the back-end and add ecosystem features that will enable large players to move into the cryptocurrency world.

