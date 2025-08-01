What is Lexicon (LEXICON)

Lexicon is a DeFAI token that includes an AI agent framework. The project also has its own products, each meant to help people manage digital assets in simpler ways. The AI agent looks at market data, finds possible risks, and gives suggestions to make the system work better. It doesn’t remove human control, but offers real-time advice and support. The framework is built to be clear and secure. The team checks the code through audits and regular updates, aiming to catch problems early. They encourage community members—developers, researchers, and token holders—to give feedback, suggest upgrades, and build new tools. By mixing AI with DeFi, Lexicon wants to keep up with changes in the market and give users a more direct, helpful approach to handling their assets.

Lexicon (LEXICON) Resource Official Website

Lexicon (LEXICON) Tokenomics

