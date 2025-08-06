What is LFG (@LFG)

What is the project about? @LFG is a BRC-20 token that will be the native token for a BRC 20 wallet and marketplace as well as an ordial wallet/market What makes your project unique? BRC 20 wallet made from the ground up with features that are not currently available in the marketplace History of your project. @LFG is a new project that launched on 5/8 What’s next for your project? Launch of wallet/marketplace is imminent What can your token be used for? lots of future interaction with the LFG.cash interface

