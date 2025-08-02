LGCY Network Price (LGCY)
LGCY Network (LGCY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 13.29K USD. LGCY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of LGCY Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LGCY Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LGCY Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LGCY Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+12.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LGCY Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.11%
-1.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LGCY Network is a Layer 1, proof-of-stake, decentralized network. Supernova Mainnet handles 10.000 transactions per second at an average cost of 0,01$ per transaction. LGCY Network is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility. Running on the Libertas Protocol, the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. Bringing true decentralization with DPoS by implementing the Libertas Protocol to the Governing Bodies (GBs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 GBs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power.
Understanding the tokenomics of LGCY Network (LGCY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
