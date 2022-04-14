Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA) Information

Welcome to $Liberta, the Libertarian Dog Coin on the Solana blockchain!

Liberta is Latin and means "a woman that is freed from slavery"

$Liberta is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a movement dedicated to increasing personal freedom by challenging the traditional concept of government-issued money.

Our mission is to empower individuals by replacing state-controlled currencies with money issued by citizens, fostering an environment where financial autonomy and liberty can thrive.

In a world where centralized financial systems often limit our freedom, $Liberta stands as a beacon of hope and change.

Built on the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, $Liberta aims to provide an alternative financial ecosystem that is both efficient and liberating.

By leveraging the power of decentralization, $Liberta enables users to take control of their finances, ensuring that money serves the people, not the other way around.

Join us in this revolutionary journey towards a more free and just financial world. With $Liberta, we're not just creating a new currency; we're building a community that values liberty, autonomy, and the true spirit of decentralized finance.

Embrace the future with $Liberta and be a part of the change you wish to see in the world.