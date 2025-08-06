Liberty Square Filth Price (FLTH)
Liberty Square Filth (FLTH) is currently trading at 0.00128525 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FLTH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLTH price information.
During today, the price change of Liberty Square Filth to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liberty Square Filth to USD was $ -0.0001972268.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liberty Square Filth to USD was $ -0.0002189754.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liberty Square Filth to USD was $ -0.005665433334556898.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001972268
|-15.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002189754
|-17.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005665433334556898
|-81.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liberty Square Filth: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Filth (FLTH) is the official deflationary SPL token for Liberty Square, an NFT project built on the Solana blockchain. With a core emphasis on art, utility and future development; Liberty Square has successfully delivered a range of innovations to their ecosystem and community through creations ranging from media to infrastructure. FLTH serves primarily as the rewards token for the Liberty Square project and can be earned through staking NFT collectibles on-chain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Liberty Square Filth (FLTH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLTH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLTH to VND
₫33.82135375
|1 FLTH to AUD
A$0.001979285
|1 FLTH to GBP
￡0.0009639375
|1 FLTH to EUR
€0.001105315
|1 FLTH to USD
$0.00128525
|1 FLTH to MYR
RM0.005423755
|1 FLTH to TRY
₺0.0522968225
|1 FLTH to JPY
¥0.18893175
|1 FLTH to ARS
ARS$1.72053847
|1 FLTH to RUB
₽0.10282
|1 FLTH to INR
₹0.1127035725
|1 FLTH to IDR
Rp21.06966876
|1 FLTH to KRW
₩1.78505802
|1 FLTH to PHP
₱0.0738633175
|1 FLTH to EGP
￡E.0.0622960675
|1 FLTH to BRL
R$0.007068875
|1 FLTH to CAD
C$0.0017607925
|1 FLTH to BDT
৳0.1567362375
|1 FLTH to NGN
₦1.9652115125
|1 FLTH to UAH
₴0.053594925
|1 FLTH to VES
Bs0.1619415
|1 FLTH to CLP
$1.2415515
|1 FLTH to PKR
Rs0.36408562
|1 FLTH to KZT
₸0.69136168
|1 FLTH to THB
฿0.04159069
|1 FLTH to TWD
NT$0.038531795
|1 FLTH to AED
د.إ0.0047168675
|1 FLTH to CHF
Fr0.0010282
|1 FLTH to HKD
HK$0.01007636
|1 FLTH to MAD
.د.م0.011695775
|1 FLTH to MXN
$0.02405988
|1 FLTH to PLN
zł0.0047425725
|1 FLTH to RON
лв0.005629395
|1 FLTH to SEK
kr0.0124283675
|1 FLTH to BGN
лв0.00215922
|1 FLTH to HUF
Ft0.44181754
|1 FLTH to CZK
Kč0.0272858575
|1 FLTH to KWD
د.ك0.00039200125
|1 FLTH to ILS
₪0.00442126