What is Libra Incentix (LIXX)

LIX is an innovative project aiming to revolutionize the loyalty industry through its robust blockchain-powered platform. At its core, LIXX utility token serves as the cornerstone, enabling users to access exclusive rewards, discounts, and gift vouchers. Libra Incentix is a technology company specializing in consumer loyalty. The LIX platform is the leading blockchain-based B2C Rewards Marketplace. Utility token LIXX enables ordinary shoppers to earn and freely use loyalty points.

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Libra Incentix (LIXX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIXX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Libra Incentix (LIXX) How much is Libra Incentix (LIXX) worth today? The live LIXX price in USD is 0.00010206 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LIXX to USD price? $ 0.00010206 . Check out The current price of LIXX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Libra Incentix? The market cap for LIXX is $ 683.80K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LIXX? The circulating supply of LIXX is 6.70B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LIXX? LIXX achieved an ATH price of 0.00473475 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LIXX? LIXX saw an ATL price of 0.0000324 USD . What is the trading volume of LIXX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LIXX is -- USD . Will LIXX go higher this year? LIXX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LIXX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Important Industry Updates