Licker Price (LICKER)
Licker (LICKER) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 12.63K USD. LICKER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LICKER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LICKER price information.
During today, the price change of Licker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Licker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Licker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Licker to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+47.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+33.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Licker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.26%
+1.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet LICKER, the quintessential embodiment of everything gone wrong in the world of crypto. Born out of the darkest corners of the shitcoin universe, LICKER is a grotesque parody of financial innovation, fueled by reckless speculation and blind greed. Its appearance is a chaotic mess of garish colors and garbled text, reflecting the incoherence of its purpose and value. LICKER's origins are shrouded in controversy, rumored to have been created by a group of anonymous developers with a penchant for chaos and a disregard for ethical standards. It promises the moon to unsuspecting investors with flashy, over-the-top marketing campaigns that seem to be more about luring in the gullible than delivering any real utility. The tokenomics of LICKER are as absurd as its name. Its supply is infinite, its utility is vague, and its roadmap is a jumble of buzzwords with no clear direction. Despite its disreputable nature, LICKER attracts a certain type of investor—those who chase after the next big “hit” in the crypto space without a second thought for long-term stability or ethical considerations.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Licker (LICKER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LICKER token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
