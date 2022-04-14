Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Tokenomics
Lido for Polygon is a liquid staking solution for MATIC backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users earn MATIC staking rewards without needing to maintain infrastructure and enables them to trade staked positions, as well as participate in on-chain decentralized finance with their staked assets. Lido for Polygon gives users options to:
- Stake their MATIC tokens in a decentralized and secure way
- Use their stMATIC on the secondary market
- Do all of the above simply and easily with a click of a button on the UI
stMATIC is an ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of MATIC tokens inside PoLido system. It is a non-rebasable token, which means that the amount of tokens in the user’s wallet is not going to change. During time, the value of this token is changing, since the amount of MATIC tokens inside the protocol is not constant.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STMATIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STMATIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
