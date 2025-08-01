Lido Staked SOL Price (STSOL)
Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) is currently trading at 204.83 USD with a market cap of $ 21.77M USD. STSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ -14.5263427463964.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ +27.0612178650.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ +17.8619543540.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lido Staked SOL to USD was $ +25.6270987387681.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -14.5263427463964
|-6.62%
|30 Days
|$ +27.0612178650
|+13.21%
|60 Days
|$ +17.8619543540
|+8.72%
|90 Days
|$ +25.6270987387681
|+14.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lido Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
-6.62%
-5.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
‘Lido for Solana’ is a Lido-DAO governed liquid staking protocol for the Solana blockchain. Anyone who stakes their SOL tokens with Lido will be issued an on-chain representation of SOL staking position with Lido validators, called stSOL. This will allow Solana token holders to get liquidity on their staked assets which can then be traded, or further utilized as collateral in DeFi products. stSOL is the liquid token that represents your share of the total SOL pool deposited with Lido. As soon as you delegate to the pool, you receive the newly minted stSOL. Over time, as your SOL delegation accrues rewards, the value of your stSOL appreciates. There is no waiting time for receiving stSOL tokens.
|1 STSOL to VND
₫5,390,101.45
|1 STSOL to AUD
A$317.4865
|1 STSOL to GBP
￡153.6225
|1 STSOL to EUR
€178.2021
|1 STSOL to USD
$204.83
