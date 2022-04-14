life changing pill (PILL) Tokenomics
Life Changing Pill is a community-driven meme coin that tokenizes the meme-coin culture that pump.fun has created. It embraces and celebrate the absurd, reality-bending, ridiculous, inspiring, cruel, generous and vast possibilities that could happen in pump.fun. It highlights the fact that every day could be a life changing day in the pump.fun "trenches". Life changing pill is an authentic narrative and aims to be the one representative of pump.fun meme-coin culture. The community engages in activities that highlight the impact pump.fun has had in the crypto space.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PILL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PILL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
