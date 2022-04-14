lifedog (LFDOG) Information

LIFEDOG – The King of All Dog Coins

LIFEDOG is the The Harbinger of Bull Runs. King of All Dog Coins. The Great Dog, The True King, The Resurrector of Dead Memes, The Herald of Meme Rebirth, The Healer of Broken Dreams, The Restorer of Meme Glory.

Memes? They are our language. Money? It is our destiny. $LIFEDOG is the catalyst for both.

A dog with the power to change the fate of all meme coins, he has come to Earth to revive every meme from the ashes and lead us all to the moon.

KEY FEATURES

Memes Communities Absorbtion! LIFE, FUN, PROFIT

Fairlaunch

No MM,

No VCs

Huge celebrity support