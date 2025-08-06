Lifinity Price (LFNTY)
Lifinity (LFNTY) is currently trading at 0.896734 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LFNTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
LFNTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Lifinity to USD was $ +0.00597564.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lifinity to USD was $ -0.0332936709.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lifinity to USD was $ -0.0989057248.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lifinity to USD was $ -0.308757341251432.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00597564
|+0.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0332936709
|-3.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0989057248
|-11.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.308757341251432
|-25.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lifinity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.67%
-1.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first proactive market maker on Solana, designed to improve capital efficiency and reduce impermanent loss
Understanding the tokenomics of Lifinity (LFNTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LFNTY token's extensive tokenomics now!
