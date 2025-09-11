What is Lil Frog (LILFROG)

Hedz Frog is a community-driven memecoin built on the Ethereum network, inspired by the unstoppable energy of internet culture and the legendary meme frog character. The project aims to combine fun, creativity, and decentralized finance into one movement. Hedz Frog isn’t just a token—it’s your best friend in the crypto world, symbolizing strength, humor, and unity. By joining, holders become part of a vibrant ecosystem where memes, community, and blockchain merge to create a powerful cultural and financial phenomenon.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lil Frog (LILFROG) Resource Official Website

Lil Frog Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lil Frog (LILFROG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lil Frog (LILFROG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lil Frog.

Check the Lil Frog price prediction now!

LILFROG to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Lil Frog (LILFROG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lil Frog (LILFROG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LILFROG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lil Frog (LILFROG) How much is Lil Frog (LILFROG) worth today? The live LILFROG price in USD is 0.00001092 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LILFROG to USD price? $ 0.00001092 . Check out The current price of LILFROG to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lil Frog? The market cap for LILFROG is $ 10.92K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LILFROG? The circulating supply of LILFROG is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LILFROG? LILFROG achieved an ATH price of 0.0158498 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LILFROG? LILFROG saw an ATL price of 0.00000408 USD . What is the trading volume of LILFROG? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LILFROG is -- USD . Will LILFROG go higher this year? LILFROG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LILFROG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Lil Frog (LILFROG) Important Industry Updates