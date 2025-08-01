LILLY Price ($LILLY)
LILLY ($LILLY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 571.09K USD. $LILLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of LILLY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LILLY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LILLY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LILLY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LILLY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-11.91%
+0.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lilly is a cat themed memecoin on the Hyperliquid EVM, it was launched through LiquidLaunch and was the first Lilly to be created and bonded there. Lilly was the cat of the cofounder of Liquidlaunch, Josh. The pure purpose of Lilly is vibing and rewarding our community while driving attention to especially the Hyperliquid EVM. We are running meme, raid, art etc. contests as seens on our socials to consistently build our community and reach.
