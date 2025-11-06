Limocoin Swap (LMCSWAP) Price Information (USD)

Limocoin Swap (LMCSWAP) real-time price is $0.00097084. Over the past 24 hours, LMCSWAP traded between a low of $ 0.00097317 and a high of $ 0.00105429, showing active market volatility. LMCSWAP's all-time high price is $ 7.97, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00010024.

In terms of short-term performance, LMCSWAP has changed by -5.20% over the past hour, -7.00% over 24 hours, and -8.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Limocoin Swap (LMCSWAP) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Limocoin Swap is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LMCSWAP is 1.18B, with a total supply of 1643055931.3224. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.60M.