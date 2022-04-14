Lin Gang Melon (LINGANG) Information

#lingang on Solana - Lin gang guli guli guliii

Lin Gang Melon is a meme-powered community project on the Solana blockchain. Born from the people and for the people, it was fair-launched on Pump.fun with no presale, VCs, or team allocation.

100% community-driven, Lin Gang Melon embraces the chaos and humor of internet culture while riding the fast lane of Solana’s ecosystem. No promises, just pure vibes and juicy memes.

Lin Gang Melon is a viral internet meme featuring a melon as an animated character in a whimsical world of villainous hero conspiracies and dramatic skits, captivating millions with its absurd humor and intricate storyline embedded into its short videos for keen-eyed fans to discover.