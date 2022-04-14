Lingyan (LINGYAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lingyan (LINGYAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lingyan (LINGYAN) Information $Lingyan is a meme token designed to bring fun and community engagement to the cryptocurrency space. It aims to combine humor with innovative blockchain technology, creating a vibrant ecosystem where users can participate in various activities, including trading, staking, and community events. The project emphasizes inclusivity and aims to build a strong community around the token, leveraging social media and memes to enhance visibility and engagement. Official Website: https://lingyan.fun/ Buy LINGYAN Now!

Lingyan (LINGYAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lingyan (LINGYAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.21K $ 37.21K $ 37.21K Total Supply: $ 999.39M $ 999.39M $ 999.39M Circulating Supply: $ 999.39M $ 999.39M $ 999.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.21K $ 37.21K $ 37.21K All-Time High: $ 0.01467546 $ 0.01467546 $ 0.01467546 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001902 $ 0.00001902 $ 0.00001902 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Lingyan (LINGYAN) price

Lingyan (LINGYAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lingyan (LINGYAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LINGYAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LINGYAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LINGYAN's tokenomics, explore LINGYAN token's live price!

LINGYAN Price Prediction Want to know where LINGYAN might be heading? Our LINGYAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LINGYAN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!