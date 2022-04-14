Linked Finance World (LFW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Linked Finance World (LFW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Linked Finance World (LFW) Information Linked Finance World is a community-driven platform with a suite of leading products of decentralized applications (DApps) including DEX Aggregator, Launchpad, and various earn, stake yields products. Our mission is to link blockchain networks to enhance user experience and benefits. Official Website: https://lfw.fi

Linked Finance World (LFW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Linked Finance World (LFW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.78K Total Supply: $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 337.01K All-Time High: $ 3.16 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00168499

Linked Finance World (LFW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Linked Finance World (LFW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LFW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LFW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

