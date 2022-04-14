LinkPool (LPL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LinkPool (LPL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LinkPool (LPL) Information LinkPool is a leading Chainlink node service provider with the goal of providing tools and services that benefit the Chainlink ecosystem. Our aims include lowering the barrier to entry to staking on Chainlink nodes, easing the amount of technical experience required to run a Chainlink node and providing smart contract creators with the tools to easily search and identify Chainlink nodes that can suit their data requirements. You can earn a share of the fees earned by LinkPool once you stake LPL in their platform Official Website: https://www.linkpool.io/ Buy LPL Now!

LinkPool (LPL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LinkPool (LPL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.92M $ 25.92M $ 25.92M All-Time High: $ 68.39 $ 68.39 $ 68.39 All-Time Low: $ -45.67754158471224 $ -45.67754158471224 $ -45.67754158471224 Current Price: $ 0.259217 $ 0.259217 $ 0.259217 Learn more about LinkPool (LPL) price

LinkPool (LPL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LinkPool (LPL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LPL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LPL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LPL's tokenomics, explore LPL token's live price!

