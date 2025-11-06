What is Lion Cat (LCAT)

LCAT (Lion CAT) is a community-driven meme coin on BNB chain bringing together crypto enthusiasts with a bold and adventurous spirit. Inspired by the strength of lions, LCAT aims to create a fun, engaging experience while building a dedicated community and reaching new heights in the crypto space! Destined for the Stars Now, with his ship nearly complete and his courage fully intact, Leo is ready. His sights are set on the Moon, and nothing will stand in his way. As he looks up at the night sky, his lion mane flowing in the gentle breeze, Leo knows that his destiny lies among the stars, Leo the Lion Cat is not just building a ship; he's building a legacy. Soon, the world will know the tale of the cat who became a lion and roared his way to the Moon.

Lion Cat (LCAT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Lion Cat (LCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lion Cat (LCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lion Cat (LCAT) How much is Lion Cat (LCAT) worth today? The live LCAT price in USD is 0.00959905 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LCAT to USD price? $ 0.00959905 . Check out The current price of LCAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lion Cat? The market cap for LCAT is $ 4.97M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LCAT? The circulating supply of LCAT is 517.50M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LCAT? LCAT achieved an ATH price of 0.124549 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LCAT? LCAT saw an ATL price of 0.00714619 USD . What is the trading volume of LCAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LCAT is -- USD . Will LCAT go higher this year? LCAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LCAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

