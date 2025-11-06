Liora (LIORA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00673918 $ 0.00673918 $ 0.00673918 24H Low $ 0.00784975 $ 0.00784975 $ 0.00784975 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00673918$ 0.00673918 $ 0.00673918 24H High $ 0.00784975$ 0.00784975 $ 0.00784975 All Time High $ 0.281539$ 0.281539 $ 0.281539 Lowest Price $ 0.00472494$ 0.00472494 $ 0.00472494 Price Change (1H) -1.87% Price Change (1D) +0.69% Price Change (7D) -30.31% Price Change (7D) -30.31%

Liora (LIORA) real-time price is $0.00706071. Over the past 24 hours, LIORA traded between a low of $ 0.00673918 and a high of $ 0.00784975, showing active market volatility. LIORA's all-time high price is $ 0.281539, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00472494.

In terms of short-term performance, LIORA has changed by -1.87% over the past hour, +0.69% over 24 hours, and -30.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Liora (LIORA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.06M$ 7.06M $ 7.06M Circulation Supply 350.00M 350.00M 350.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liora is $ 2.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIORA is 350.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.06M.