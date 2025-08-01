Liquid BGT Price (LBGT)
Liquid BGT (LBGT) is currently trading at 1.81 USD with a market cap of $ 2.52M USD. LBGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LBGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBGT price information.
During today, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ -0.190251167576226.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ +0.1544501960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ -0.7199834290.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid BGT to USD was $ -2.521636213031256.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.190251167576226
|-9.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1544501960
|+8.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.7199834290
|-39.77%
|90 Days
|$ -2.521636213031256
|-58.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid BGT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
-9.52%
-14.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BeraPaw is a novel liquid wrapper protocol built atop Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism. It simplifies and automates PoL interactions for participants, enabling them to unlock the full potential of Berachain’s governance token, BGT, in a decentralized and user-friendly manner. At its core, BeraPaw transforms Berachain’s native yield-bearing token, BGT, into a more versatile and liquid asset called Liquid BGT (LBGT).
Understanding the tokenomics of Liquid BGT (LBGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LBGT token's extensive tokenomics now!
