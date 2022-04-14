Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH) Information sARCH is a liquid staking token representing staked ARCH tokens within the liquid staking protocol Liquid Finance on the Archway blockchain. Official Website: https://app.liquidfinance.xyz/ Buy SARCH Now!

Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 725.37K $ 725.37K $ 725.37K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.12K $ 6.12K $ 6.12K All-Time High: $ 0.302702 $ 0.302702 $ 0.302702 All-Time Low: $ 0.00581405 $ 0.00581405 $ 0.00581405 Current Price: $ 0.00843704 $ 0.00843704 $ 0.00843704 Learn more about Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH) price

Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SARCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SARCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SARCH's tokenomics, explore SARCH token's live price!

