Liquid Hydra Price (LYDRA)

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Live Price Chart

$0.04065998
$0.04065998$0.04065998
-3.80%1D
mexc
USD

Price of Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Today

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) is currently trading at 0.04065998 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LYDRA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Liquid Hydra Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.82%
Liquid Hydra 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LYDRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LYDRA price information.

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ -0.0016182153561732.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0016182153561732-3.82%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid Hydra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04065624
$ 0.04065624$ 0.04065624

$ 0.04227872
$ 0.04227872$ 0.04227872

$ 0.04541819
$ 0.04541819$ 0.04541819

--

-3.82%

-7.04%

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Liquid Hydra (LYDRA)

LYDRA (Liquid HYDRA) is the protocol-native liquid-staking token of HYDRA (the native coin of the Hydra Chain Blockchain). When a user stakes HYDRA, they immediately receive an equivalent amount of LYDRA—unlocking tradable liquidity while their underlying HYDRA remains locked and continues to earn staking rewards. LYDRA can be used across HydraChain’s DeFi ecosystem—trading, leveraged staking, hedged positions and more—without needing to unstake their original HYDRA coins.

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Resource

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LYDRA token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LYDRA to Local Currencies

1 LYDRA to VND
1,069.9673737
1 LYDRA to AUD
A$0.0626163692
1 LYDRA to GBP
0.030494985
1 LYDRA to EUR
0.0349675828
1 LYDRA to USD
$0.04065998
1 LYDRA to MYR
RM0.1736181146
1 LYDRA to TRY
1.652828187
1 LYDRA to JPY
¥5.97701706
1 LYDRA to ARS
ARS$55.3947501522
1 LYDRA to RUB
3.2527984
1 LYDRA to INR
3.543517257
1 LYDRA to IDR
Rp666.5569425312
1 LYDRA to KRW
56.4718330224
1 LYDRA to PHP
2.3477072452
1 LYDRA to EGP
￡E.1.9785146268
1 LYDRA to BRL
R$0.2252562892
1 LYDRA to CAD
C$0.0557041726
1 LYDRA to BDT
4.968649556
1 LYDRA to NGN
62.2662867722
1 LYDRA to UAH
1.6987739644
1 LYDRA to VES
Bs5.00117754
1 LYDRA to CLP
$39.39952062
1 LYDRA to PKR
Rs11.5344231264
1 LYDRA to KZT
22.0616985482
1 LYDRA to THB
฿1.3222625496
1 LYDRA to TWD
NT$1.209634405
1 LYDRA to AED
د.إ0.1492221266
1 LYDRA to CHF
Fr0.032527984
1 LYDRA to HKD
HK$0.3187742432
1 LYDRA to MAD
.د.م0.372038817
1 LYDRA to MXN
$0.768473622
1 LYDRA to PLN
0.1500353262
1 LYDRA to RON
лв0.1784973122
1 LYDRA to SEK
kr0.3935886064
1 LYDRA to BGN
лв0.0687153662
1 LYDRA to HUF
Ft14.015495106
1 LYDRA to CZK
0.8652443744
1 LYDRA to KWD
د.ك0.0124012939
1 LYDRA to ILS
0.1386505318