Liquid Hydra Price (LYDRA)
Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) is currently trading at 0.04065998 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LYDRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LYDRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LYDRA price information.
During today, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ -0.0016182153561732.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Hydra to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0016182153561732
|-3.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid Hydra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.82%
-7.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LYDRA (Liquid HYDRA) is the protocol-native liquid-staking token of HYDRA (the native coin of the Hydra Chain Blockchain). When a user stakes HYDRA, they immediately receive an equivalent amount of LYDRA—unlocking tradable liquidity while their underlying HYDRA remains locked and continues to earn staking rewards. LYDRA can be used across HydraChain’s DeFi ecosystem—trading, leveraged staking, hedged positions and more—without needing to unstake their original HYDRA coins.
Understanding the tokenomics of Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LYDRA token's extensive tokenomics now!
