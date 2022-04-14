Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Liquid Hydra (LYDRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Information LYDRA (Liquid HYDRA) is the protocol-native liquid-staking token of HYDRA (the native coin of the Hydra Chain Blockchain). When a user stakes HYDRA, they immediately receive an equivalent amount of LYDRA—unlocking tradable liquidity while their underlying HYDRA remains locked and continues to earn staking rewards. LYDRA can be used across HydraChain's DeFi ecosystem—trading, leveraged staking, hedged positions and more—without needing to unstake their original HYDRA coins. Official Website: https://hydrachain.org/lydra

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liquid Hydra (LYDRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.65M $ 10.65M $ 10.65M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 430.00K $ 430.00K $ 430.00K All-Time High: $ 0.04541819 $ 0.04541819 $ 0.04541819 All-Time Low: $ 0.04029571 $ 0.04029571 $ 0.04029571 Current Price: $ 0.04039352 $ 0.04039352 $ 0.04039352 Learn more about Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) price

Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Liquid Hydra (LYDRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LYDRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LYDRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LYDRA's tokenomics, explore LYDRA token's live price!

