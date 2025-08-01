What is Liquid RON (LRON)

Liquid RON is a Ronin staking protocol that automates user staking actions. Deposit RON, get Liquid RON, a token representing your stake in the validation process of the Ronin Network. The Liquid RON protocol stakes and harvests rewards automatically, auto compounding your rewards and ensuring the best yield possible. Holding Liquid RON not only automates staking, it also unlocks your liquidity. RON tokens that were previously locked in the RoninStaking protocol are now available via Liquid RON. You can use your Liquid RON in liquidity protocols such as AMMs or borrow markets or as payment within the Ronin Ecosystem. Liquid Ron is built on top of the ERC-4626 standard. Over time your Liquid RON tokens will appreciate in value and you can redeem them for more RON tokens than you've initially deposited.

Liquid RON (LRON) Resource Official Website

Liquid RON (LRON) Tokenomics

