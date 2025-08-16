What is Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL)

LsSOL is a liquid staking token (LST), a token representing staked SOL plus network staking rewards. When you stake SOL with Liquid Collective you mint LsSOL. Your LsSOL evidences that you own the staked SOL and any staking rewards it earns, minus any fees. LsSOL allows users to participate in SOL staking while also maintaining the ability to use their LsSOL elsewhere in DeFi, or to transfer ownership of their staked tokens by transferring their LsSOL.

Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Resource Official Website

Liquid Staked SOL Price Prediction (USD)

LSSOL to Local Currencies

Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) How much is Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) worth today? The live LSSOL price in USD is 188.89 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LSSOL to USD price? $ 188.89 . Check out The current price of LSSOL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Liquid Staked SOL? The market cap for LSSOL is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LSSOL? The circulating supply of LSSOL is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LSSOL? LSSOL achieved an ATH price of 189.26 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LSSOL? LSSOL saw an ATL price of 185.9 USD . What is the trading volume of LSSOL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LSSOL is -- USD . Will LSSOL go higher this year? LSSOL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LSSOL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Liquid Staked SOL (LSSOL) Important Industry Updates