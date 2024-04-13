LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into LIQUIDATED (LIQQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) Information

$LIQQ was started on pump.fun by two degens who got liquidated by an event on April 13th, 2024. Instead of being sad, they turned that meme into a token to celebrate and unite people who experience financial loss in web3. $LIQQ hopes you enjoy the journey as we all ride the waves and do our best to avoid getting LIQQ’d and start getting $LIQQ'd.

Liqq is the little blue, mischievous, and playful mascot of LIQQ Token. He loves licking everything hence why his tongue is always sticking out. Despite the sadness often associated with getting liquidated, he's here to have fun, make people smile, and show everyone that getting liquidated is not the end of the world.

Official Website:
https://www.liqqcrypto.com/

LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for LIQUIDATED (LIQQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 72.21K
Total Supply:
$ 719.69M
Circulating Supply:
$ 719.69M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 72.21K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00169832
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of LIQUIDATED (LIQQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LIQQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LIQQ tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LIQQ's tokenomics, explore LIQQ token's live price!

LIQQ Price Prediction

Want to know where LIQQ might be heading? Our LIQQ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.