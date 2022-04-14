LiquidScan (LQSCAN) Information

LiquidScan is the first quality-focused portfolio & launch tracker purpose-built for HyperEVM and the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem. Through a lightning-fast web dashboard and a lightweight Telegram bot, it lets you follow token creators and wallets in real time, surfaces a proprietary confidence score for every deployer, and labels wallets as builder, farmer or sniper. Drill into full buy/sell history straight from LiquidLaunch, inspect live holdings, realized P&L, ROI and win-rate, filter new listings by audited code, liquidity lock and age, and set instant alerts for whale moves, rugs or trend-breaking volume spikes. Smart-contract events are indexed every two seconds, so you always see current price, liquidity, FDV and volume the moment a pair is minted. Whether you’re hunting alpha or protecting capital, LiquidScan condenses the on-chain stats that matter into a single click.