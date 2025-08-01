What is Liquidus (LIQ)

Liquidus is a practical tool that allows you to easily stake your crypto assets on the leading DeFi platforms. It simplifies liquidity and staking, earning you premium rates fueled by the decentralised economy. Not only will liquidus provide a more seamless farming experience, but it will pick, sort and show you the best investments for your held assets, helping you make your money go further. Becoming a one stop solution for earning decentralised interest is the main vision for Liquidus.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Liquidus (LIQ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Liquidus (LIQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Liquidus (LIQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIQ token's extensive tokenomics now!