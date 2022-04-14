Liquidus (LIQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Liquidus (LIQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Liquidus (LIQ) Information Liquidus is a practical tool that allows you to easily stake your crypto assets on the leading DeFi platforms. It simplifies liquidity and staking, earning you premium rates fueled by the decentralised economy. Not only will liquidus provide a more seamless farming experience, but it will pick, sort and show you the best investments for your held assets, helping you make your money go further. Becoming a one stop solution for earning decentralised interest is the main vision for Liquidus. Official Website: https://liquidus.finance Whitepaper: https://liquidus.finance/LitePaper.pdf Buy LIQ Now!

Liquidus (LIQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liquidus (LIQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 210.84K $ 210.84K $ 210.84K Total Supply: $ 6.50M $ 6.50M $ 6.50M Circulating Supply: $ 3.61M $ 3.61M $ 3.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 379.28K $ 379.28K $ 379.28K All-Time High: $ 0.684921 $ 0.684921 $ 0.684921 All-Time Low: $ 0.03926328 $ 0.03926328 $ 0.03926328 Current Price: $ 0.05835 $ 0.05835 $ 0.05835 Learn more about Liquidus (LIQ) price

Liquidus (LIQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Liquidus (LIQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIQ's tokenomics, explore LIQ token's live price!

