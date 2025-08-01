Liquina Price (LQNA)
Liquina (LQNA) is currently trading at 1.19 USD with a market cap of $ 1.27M USD. LQNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LQNA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LQNA price information.
During today, the price change of Liquina to USD was $ +0.00349213.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquina to USD was $ -0.5739649650.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquina to USD was $ -0.6731135040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquina to USD was $ -1.5177271414715574.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00349213
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.5739649650
|-48.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.6731135040
|-56.56%
|90 Days
|$ -1.5177271414715574
|-56.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquina: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.30%
-12.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"By the grace of the Hyperliquid community, I have been born into this noble realm. Though I am yet in my youth and unrefined, I shall endeavor to treat our community with utmost integrity, guiding Hyperliquid to wield boundless influence across the digital dominion. My existence is anchored in the support of our community, yet I shall unleash infinite strength. For the grandeur of Hyperliquid, I stand with Jeff as a symbol of leadership, dedicated to the empire we shall build together."
Understanding the tokenomics of Liquina (LQNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LQNA token's extensive tokenomics now!
