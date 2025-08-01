What is Liquity BOLD (BOLD)

BOLD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. It is used to pay out loans within the Liquity ecosystem, which allows users to set their own interest rates and borrow against ETHm, wstETH, and rETH as collateral. Loans must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110% and are secured by a Stability Pool containing BOLD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors of last resort.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Liquity BOLD (BOLD) Resource Official Website

Liquity BOLD (BOLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Liquity BOLD (BOLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOLD token's extensive tokenomics now!