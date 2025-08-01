Liquity BOLD Price (BOLD)
Liquity BOLD (BOLD) is currently trading at 0.998928 USD with a market cap of $ 42.37M USD. BOLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BOLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOLD price information.
During today, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ -0.0024442025467758.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ -0.0003719008.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ +0.0009915359.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquity BOLD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0024442025467758
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003719008
|-0.03%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009915359
|+0.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquity BOLD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-0.24%
+0.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BOLD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. It is used to pay out loans within the Liquity ecosystem, which allows users to set their own interest rates and borrow against ETHm, wstETH, and rETH as collateral. Loans must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110% and are secured by a Stability Pool containing BOLD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors of last resort.
|1 BOLD to VND
₫26,286.79032
|1 BOLD to AUD
A$1.5483384
|1 BOLD to GBP
￡0.749196
|1 BOLD to EUR
€0.86906736
|1 BOLD to USD
$0.998928
|1 BOLD to MYR
RM4.26542256
|1 BOLD to TRY
₺40.61641248
|1 BOLD to JPY
¥149.8392
|1 BOLD to ARS
ARS$1,370.26949472
|1 BOLD to RUB
₽81.0130608
|1 BOLD to INR
₹87.22639296
|1 BOLD to IDR
Rp16,375.86623232
|1 BOLD to KRW
₩1,399.05859968
|1 BOLD to PHP
₱58.21752384
|1 BOLD to EGP
￡E.48.51793296
|1 BOLD to BRL
R$5.5939968
|1 BOLD to CAD
C$1.37852064
|1 BOLD to BDT
৳122.04902304
|1 BOLD to NGN
₦1,529.74834992
|1 BOLD to UAH
₴41.64530832
|1 BOLD to VES
Bs122.868144
|1 BOLD to CLP
$971.956944
|1 BOLD to PKR
Rs283.21606656
|1 BOLD to KZT
₸543.18707856
|1 BOLD to THB
฿32.77482768
|1 BOLD to TWD
NT$29.92788288
|1 BOLD to AED
د.إ3.66606576
|1 BOLD to CHF
Fr0.80913168
|1 BOLD to HKD
HK$7.8415848
|1 BOLD to MAD
.د.م9.11022336
|1 BOLD to MXN
$18.85976064
|1 BOLD to PLN
zł3.73599072
|1 BOLD to RON
лв4.43524032
|1 BOLD to SEK
kr9.77950512
|1 BOLD to BGN
лв1.70816688
|1 BOLD to HUF
Ft349.76464992
|1 BOLD to CZK
Kč21.49693056
|1 BOLD to KWD
د.ك0.305671968
|1 BOLD to ILS
₪3.38636592