What is Liquity USD (LUSD)

LUSD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.

