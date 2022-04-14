Liquity USD (LUSD) Information

LUSD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.

In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.

Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.